A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Dublin earlier this month.

30-year-old mother Sinead Connolly was shot and seriously injured at her home in Bluebell ten days ago.

32 year old Joseph Byrne of La Touche Road, Bluebell, Dublin faces a further charge of possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on March 19th.

File image: RollingNews