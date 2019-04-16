K Drive

€350 Million Donated For Rebuilding Of Notre Dame Cathederal.

04/16/2019
€350 million  has been donated to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a devastating fire.

It's come from two French billionaires and oil firm Total.

The blaze, thought to have been started by accident, took at least 14 hours to bring under control.
 

 

