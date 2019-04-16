K Drive

Kildare Local Election Candidates Have Until May 4th To Submit Nomination Papers.

: 04/16/2019 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Local election candidates in Kildare have until May 4th to submit their nomination papers.

Elections to local authorities, and the European Parliament, take place on May 24th.

40 seats will be contested in Kildare's five Municipal District areas.

Nomination papers may be obtained from KCC's headquarters.

Those running for a political party must include a certificate of political affiliation.

Those without certificates of affiliation may achieve nomination by submitting statutory declarations signed by 15 registered voters, or make a deposit of €100.

The deadline for submission of nominations is midday on May 4th.

 

Stock image.

