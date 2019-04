A Celbridge councillor is defending asking KCC if funding for the Naas Inner Relief Road could be diverted.

Members of the Naas Municipal District will vote on the controversial proposal at their May meeting.

Kildare County Council's preferred route is from the Dublin to Blessington roads, via Tipper Road.

Should councillors decline to approve that proposal, Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Coleman, before the Celbridge/Leixlip MD meeting, asked that the monies be allocated to Celbridge.