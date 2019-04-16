K Drive

Listen: Athy Cllr. Has Received No Up-Date On Text Message Investigations.

04/16/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cllr., Martin Miley says he has had no up-date from Gardai, or Fianna Fáil, on an investigating in to the sending of a text message, purporting to come from his phone

The text message, sent in December,  was received by over 100 members of the party in the minutes before a meeting at which members would vote on whom to put forth for co-option on to a vacant Fianna Fáil seat on Kildare County Council.

Cllr. Miley had stated he would not be supporting any candidate.

Cllr. Miley's service provider has confirmed his phone was not hacked, and that the message did not come from his phone

Gardai are investigating, as are ComReg and the Data Protection Commissioner.

Fianna Fáil says this is a "potential serious data breach"

Speaking to Kildare Today, Cllr. Miley, who will not be contesting May's local elections, says he has received no additional information on the incident.

