Cannabis Worth €1.5 Million Seized In Lucan.

: 04/16/2019 - 17:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_9.jpg

Cannabis believed to be worth one and a half million euro has been seized in West Dublin.

The drugs were found when organised crime officers stopped a vehicle this afternoon.

A 66-year-old man arrested at the scene is being held at Lucan Garda Station.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!