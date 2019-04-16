K Drive

Twitter Says It Has Gotten Faster At Dealing With Online Abuse.

: 04/16/2019 - 17:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Twitter says it's gotten faster at dealing with cyber bullying and other abuse complaints.

The number of accounts it's suspended following a report has trebled compared to this time last year.

The company says it's also removing more private information, after making it easier to flag.

