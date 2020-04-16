Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Northern Ireland's Covid 19 Death Toll Has Risen To 158 People.

: 04/16/2020 - 15:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There have been another 18 deaths in Northern Ireland due to the coronavirus.

That's the highest daily total so far and brings the death toll to 158 people in the North.

Another 113 people tested positive for the virus and there are now 2,201 confirmed cases there.

