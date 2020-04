100 additional staff are being hired at DPD due to an increase in demand for deliveries during the Covid-19 crisis.

DPD Ireland says there's been an 800 per cent increase in the number of deliveries of electrical items.

It says the number of pet food deliveries has increased by 300 per cent, and sports equipment deliveries are up by 225 per cent.

The company says it experienced its busiest parcel volume throughput ever, through its Athlone Central Sortation hub on Tuesday.



Stock image: Pexels