LIsten: Maynooth U. Co-Study Finds 40% Of Adults Feeling Lonely.

41 per cent of people in Ireland are feeling lonely in the coronavirus pandemic while 23 per cent screened positive for levels of depression.

The first findings into how Irish people's mental health is being affected by Covid-19 have been released by researchers here and in the UK.

Over 1-thousand adults were surveyed in the project, which will continue throughout the pandemic.

Lead author Dr Phillip Hyland, from Maynooth University, says the levels of anxiety are expected and need more monitoring.