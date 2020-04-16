Across The Years

Listen: Debenhams Staff Haven't Been Contacted About Their Redundancies.

: 04/16/2020 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Staff at Debenhams say they still haven't been contacted about their redundancies.

Last week the retailer announced it was liquidating the Irish arm of the business, permanently closing 11 stores, including in Newbridge.

Liz is one of four sisters who work in Debenhams:

newstalk1324189.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

