Listen: Vaccinated Travellers To Ireland Will Be Allowed To Skip Quarantine, Within Days.

: 16/04/2021 - 09:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Vaccinated passengers will be allowed skip quarantine within days, following new advice from the country's top public health official.

The booking site has reopened overnight, two days ahead of schedule, after contractor Tifco said it could open 300 more hotel rooms in time for Saturday night.

EU diplomats in Dublin have raised a joint protest over being added to the hotel quarantine list, and the European Commission's now opened an inquiry.

Brussels wants to know how exactly Ireland has chosen what countries to restrict travel from.

Italian Ambassador to Ireland Paulo Serpi says the quarantine is "discriminatory".

Stock image: Pexels
 

