Pfizer CEO: Third Dose Of Vaccine May Be Needed.

: 16/04/2021 - 11:26
Author: Ciara Noble
vaccine_covid_19_1_vial_pexels.jpg

A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is possible to be needed, within 12 months of receiving the second inoculation.

Pfizer's Chief Executive, told US television channel, CNBC, that variants of the virus "will play a key role" in how regularly people will need their immunity topped up.

Dr. Albert Bourla says a booster could be necessary every year after.

Dr. Bourla's comments come after the Chief Executive of Johnson & Johnson commented on the issue in February, making a similar statement.

Scientists are still to confirm how long protection against the virus lasts, after an individual is fully vaccinated.

 

Image: Pexels

