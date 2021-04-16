Listen Live Logo

Listen: EPA Begins 3 Year Project Aiming To Improve Air Quality Information.

: 16/04/2021 - 11:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The EPA has begun work on a new 3-year project which aims to greatly improve publicly available air quality information and raise awareness around the topic of Irish air quality.
 
IFE Emerald - “Emissions Modelling and Forecasting of Air in Ireland” is part EU-funded.

It aims to improve Ireland’s ambient air quality management capabilities, by using an air quality modelling system to gain a better understanding of the factors contributing to poor air quality and develop a system that will provide better information to the public.

The project  intends to deliver:

*an operational 3-day ambient air quality forecasting system, which will inform the public of the predicted air quality in the coming days, allowing them to make decisions to better protect their health

*near real-time (NRT) air quality maps, to provide more detailed information to the public, which will incorporate live data from the growing EPA ambient air quality network

*annual air pollutant maps, which will allow for more detailed air pollution assessment.

Dermot Burke is Air Quality Specialist at the National Ambient Aur Quality Unit at the Environmental Protection Agency.

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today

