Listen: Stammer Support Programme Now Delivering Remote Courses.

A programme, which aims to help and support people living with stammer, is now providing online courses.

Six new students from across Ireland, a mix of ages and genders and all with individual experiences of stammering, spent three days at the end of March intensively tackling their stammer and gaining control of their speech, as part of the McGuire Programme Ireland

Claire Marie McGrath is from Laois, and a Maguire Programme Instructor, while Newbridge woman, Sandra Kelly, is an HSE Clerical Officer and lives with a stutter.

They joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today:

Stock image: Pixabay