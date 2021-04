Police in Chicago have released bodycam video, of an officer who shot and killed a 13-year old boy last month.

In it, the policeman can be seen chasing Adam Toledo down an alley - he's then fired at, before colleagues start performing emergency first aid.

An independent board is now investigating the shooting.

Adam's family's lawyer, Adeena Weiss Ortiz, says the footage tells a clear story:

