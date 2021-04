Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers says priority won't be given to Olympic athletes for COVID-19 vaccinations, ahead of the Tokyo Games this summer.

Denmark, Hungary and Israel have pledged to vaccinate all of their athletes ahead of travelling to Japan but Germany is strongly against the idea of competitors skipping the queue.

Minister Chambers told O-T-B A-M that the government is happy with the current age-based order of priority for the jabs

File image: Jack Chambers/RollingNews