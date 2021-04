The former police officer who shot dead a black man, in the state of Minnesota, has appeared in court charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Kim Potter claims she accidentally killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, when she drew her gun instead of her Taser.

She is scheduled to appear in court again, on 17th May.

If convicted Ms. Potter faces up to 10 years in prison.

Daunte's mother Katie Wright says she wants "full accountability" for his death:

Image: Matthis Volquardsen viua Pexels