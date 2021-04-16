Kildare Focus

8 People Shot Dead In US City, Indianapolis.

: 16/04/2021 - 14:16
Author: Ciara Noble
8 have been killed by a gunman in the US city of Indianapolis.

Five other people were shot & injured.

At approximately 11pm police received reports of a shooting at a FedEx facility, close to Indianapolis International Airport.

Police say the gunman opened fire at a facility for the delivery firm Fedex, near the airport, late on Thursday, before turning the gun on themself.

126 mass shooting have taken place in the US, so far in 2021

Last night's shooting comes less than four weeks on, from the deadliest incident of 2021, when 10 people were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

 

Image: Google Earth

