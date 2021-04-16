2 Men Arrested After Taxi Hijacking In Galway.

Two men have been arrested after hijacking a taxi in Galway last night and forcing the driver out of the car on the M18 motorway.

The incident happened shortly before midnight.

Gardai located the taxi in Claregalway and put a containment operation in place, with assistance from the regional support unit.

They brought the car to a stop on Bothar na dTreabh, and two men ran from the scene

The men, in their 20s and 30s, were subsequently arrested and taken to North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Co Galway where they can be held for up to 24 hours.

Stock image: RollingNews