Listen: Buckingham Palace Will Not Be Drawn Into "Perceptions Of Drama" Ahead Of Prince Philip's Funeral.

: 16/04/2021 - 16:10
Author: Ciara Noble
Buckingham Palace says it will not be drawn into "perceptions of drama", following speculation regarding decisions made ahead of Britain's Prince Philip's funeral.

Princes William and Harry will not walk side-by-side during the funeral procession tomorrow, with their cousin Peter Philips, son of Princess Anne, expected to stand between them.

The Queen will sit alone during the service, where 29 other guests will be in attendance, following England's Covid-19 guidelines.

Author and royal photographer, Ian Lloyd, says having a low key funeral was the Duke's wish:

Earlier, the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward and his family, have been viewing tributes left for the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor.

Sky's Ashna Hurynag is there and says Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, Sophie spent some time reading the messages:

