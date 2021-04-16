Listen Live Logo

377 People Have Now Completed Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

16/04/2021
Ciara Plunkett
377 people completed Mandatory Hotel Quarantine up to yesterday evening and there are 532 people currently in a designated facility, according to the Minister for Health.

Minister Stephen Donnelly insists overall passenger figures from designated states have fallen since the system was introduced.

It comes as the European Commission has today written to the Government over it's concerns about the policy.

It's asked it to explain the criteria used to determine which countries to include on the list.

Elite athletes have been officially exempt, while fully vaccinated people are to be made exempt in the coming days.

 

 

