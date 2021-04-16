Listen Live Logo

Listen: More Than 50,000 People Have Signed Up For Covid Vaccine On HSE Portal.

: 16/04/2021 - 16:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
More than 50,000 people aged over 60 have signed up for the covid vaccine, since the online portal went live yesterday.

It is opened for those aged 68 today.

Taoiseach Michael Martin says it is encouraging to see so many people now so close to their first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 1 in 5 people eligible for the vaccine have received their first dose to date.

It comes as Ireland enjoys its first weekend of the year without a 5km travel restriction.

These people in Dublin have already made plans:

