KBC Bank customers are being told not to panic after today's announcement its to enter negotiations with Bank of Ireland over its performing portfolio.

The banks have signed a memorandum of understanding to enter official talks, following an approach from Bank of Ireland to KBC in February.

If an agreement is reached, it would see KBC exit the Irish market.

Head of Communications at Bonkers dot ie, Daragh Cassidy, says there is no reason for customers to be worried:

File image: KBC logo