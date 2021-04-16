Kildare Senator, Who Twice Tabled Hate Crime Legislation, Welcomes Publication Of Bill By Justice Minister.

A Kildare Sentator, who twice tabled hate crime bills, is welcoming the publication by the Minister for Justice of a hate crime bill.

Fianna Fáil Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin, introduced two bills on the matter, in the Dáil and the Seanad, over the last five year.

Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, has published a bill today which would see people convicted of these crimes given sentences above the usual penalties for crimes like assault, coercion or threatening to kill someone.

Senator O'Loughlin says “I have previously pointed out that Ireland is behind the curve in being one of the last countries in the Western world to legislate in this area, so today’s government announcement is welcome.”

“There is an urgent need for progressive and rigorous hate crime legislation in our legal system. The absence of hate crime laws means that we are leaving vulnerable groups, such as those from ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and members of the LGBT community, without proper protection.”

“With today’s announcement we can now look forward to putting much needed laws on the statue books at last.”

File image: Fiona O'Loughlin