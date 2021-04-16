Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Senator, Who Twice Tabled Hate Crime Legislation, Welcomes Publication Of Bill By Justice Minister.

: 16/04/2021 - 16:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
fiona_o_loughlin_candidate_image.jpg

A Kildare Sentator, who twice tabled hate crime bills, is welcoming the publication by the Minister for Justice of a hate crime bill.

Fianna Fáil Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin, introduced two bills on the matter, in the Dáil and the Seanad, over the last five year.

Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, has published a bill today which would see people convicted of these crimes given sentences above the usual penalties for crimes like assault, coercion or threatening to kill someone.

Senator O'Loughlin says  “I have previously pointed out that Ireland is behind the curve in being one of the last countries in the Western world to legislate in this area, so today’s government announcement is welcome.”

“There is an urgent need for progressive and rigorous hate crime legislation in our legal system. The absence of hate crime laws means that we are leaving vulnerable groups, such as those from ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and members of the LGBT community, without proper protection.”

“With today’s announcement we can now look forward to putting much needed laws on the statue books at last.”

 

 

File image: Fiona O'Loughlin

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!