Listen: Varadkar Says Arrest Of 3 Gardai A Worrying Situation.

: 05/16/2019 - 11:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says he expects a thorough and timely investigation after 3 members of the gardai were arrested on suspicion of corruption this morning.

An inspector, superintendent and a garda are being questioned in connection with an investigation into a Limerick criminal gang.

It's suspected information has been disclosed to the gang about a CAB inquiry into its activities.

Several premises in the southern part of the country were also searched as part of the investigation.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is a worrying situation, but he hasn't been briefed yet;

