The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare TD Says HSE Trying To Make "Eejits" Out Of The Public Accounts Committee.

: 05/16/2019 - 12:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
catherine_murphy_24_04_18_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare North TD has accused the HSE of making "eejits" of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

The board of the National Children's Hospital is giving evidence to PAC alongside the Health Service Executive.

It contends there was no conflict of interest in the PwC report into cost overruns at the hospital.

That's despite some of those working on the review having also given the HSE advice on the decision to proceed with the project.

Kildare North Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy says that's a clear conflict of interest:

thurscathalt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!