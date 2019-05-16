Listen: Kildare TD Says HSE Trying To Make "Eejits" Out Of The Public Accounts Committee.

A Kildare North TD has accused the HSE of making "eejits" of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

The board of the National Children's Hospital is giving evidence to PAC alongside the Health Service Executive.

It contends there was no conflict of interest in the PwC report into cost overruns at the hospital.

That's despite some of those working on the review having also given the HSE advice on the decision to proceed with the project.

Kildare North Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy says that's a clear conflict of interest:

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews