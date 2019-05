The Ana Kriegel trial has heard internet searches relating to ‘abandoned places in Lucan’ were found on the phone of a boy accused of murdering her

He is one of two boys on trial for murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl, whose body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan last May.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

File image: RollingNews