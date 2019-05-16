Court Poor Boxes Paid Out Over €1.7 Million In 2018.

Court poor boxes paid out €1.7 million euro to charities, hospitals and sporting organisations in 2018.

The district court in Tralee, Co. Kerry contributed 458,000 euro, with a quarter of that being paid to The Society of African Missions.

Other Irish charities to benefit were Pieta House, which was assigned over 30,000 euro, and the Irish Cancer society which took in just under 8,000.

St Lomans GAA Club in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath was the sporting organisation to benefit most from the poor box scheme - receiving 20,000.