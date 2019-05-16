Listen: New Rural Public Transport Initiatives Announced.

New initiatives are being introduced to encourage people living in rural areas to use evening and late night public transport.

Following a pilot of Local Link bus services last Summer, the government is to fund all 26 counties with evening buses until the end of the year.

That will include the Kildare South Dublin Local Link Athy to Newbridge evening service.

The process of applying for a local area hackney licence is also being simplified, and a new pilot community transport service in 15 areas is being brought in on a volunteer basis.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin, who volunteers as a community driver in Kerry, says often these services can be quicker than taxis:

16/5/2019 Announcement of New Local Link Initiatives to improve Rural Transport. Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross(2ndL), the Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin (2ndR), CEO of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham and Deputy Martin Heydon on a bus to announce a series of new initiatives to improve rural transport under the Local Link Scheme. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie