KCC To Examine Whether There Are Sites Suitable For BMX Track In Kildare/Newbridge.

Kildare County Council is to assess whether there are suitable sites for a BMX track in the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District

It says it will examine its land and asset register.

KCC says, however, that there are several conditions attaching the the feasibility of any such project.

These include the appointment of a "qualified track designer experienced in the technical requirements for BMX tracks.", car parking and perimetre fencing.

Professional indemnity insurance will be required as part of the design.

Planning permission will be required for the track and any material being imported to construct the track will have to meet waste licensing and disposal regulations.

Public liability insurance will also be required to insure the track if it being run by a club.

