Listen: Parents Urged To Monitor Their Children, As Concerns Grow Over Rare Symdrone Possibly Linked To Covid19.

Parents are being urged to monitor their children for symptoms, as concerns grow over a new rare inflammatory syndrome, thought to be linked to Covid-19.

7 children here have already been investigated for the condition, called PIMS, while there are 230 suspected cases across Europe associated with the virus.

The inflammatory condition can cause fever, high temperature and has led to children needing ventilation in ICU to breathe.

16 more people with Covid-19 have died, meaning the death toll stands at 1,518, while there are just under 24,000 confirmed cases.

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, HSE Integrated Care Lead, says parents and doctors should be aware of the symptoms of PIMS: