Listen: A Ceremony For Gardai Killed In The Line Of Duty Has Taken Place.

A Ceremony For Gardai Killed In The Line Of Duty Has Taken Place.

05/16/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A commemoration ceremony for Gardaí killed in the line of duty has taken place this afternoon in Dublin.

The event, in Dublin Castle, remembered the 88 members of the force who lost their lives.

Speaking at the ceremony, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris paid tribute to them:

