Seven children in Ireland are being checked for a rare inflammatory condition called PIMS.

The European Centre for Disease Control says there are 230 suspected cases across Europe.

The syndrome can cause fever, high temperature and has led to children needing ventilation in intensive care units.

Links with Covid-19 have not been clearly established yet.

Dr. Johnny Loughnane from the Irish College of General Practitioners says very few children will contract it:

