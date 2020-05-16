Saturday Favourites

Woodies DIY To Ban Children Under 16 From Shops From Monday.

: 05/16/2020 - 16:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Woodies DIY says children under 16 will be banned from their shops when they open up again on Monday.

The hardware retailer says staff are worried that social distancing will be harder to achieve if children are let in.

It says it will make arrangements for people if they get in touch using its website.

