Listen: Harris Says It Will Be Up To The Attorney General To Decide How To Punish People Who Break Self-Isolation Rules After Arriving In Ireland.

The Health Minister says it'll be up to the Attorney General to decide what punishment people face if they break self-isolation rules after entering the country.

It's now mandatory people fill in a form detailing where they'll be quarantining for two weeks due to Covid-19.

Earlier this month, it emerged more than a third of people didn't do it when arriving into Dublin Airport.

Simon Harris says there's been no decision made if people could face fines for breaking the rules:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews