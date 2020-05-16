Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Harris Says It Will Be Up To The Attorney General To Decide How To Punish People Who Break Self-Isolation Rules After Arriving In Ireland.

: 05/16/2020 - 16:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
7525_post_cabinet_meetings.jpg

The Health Minister says it'll be up to the Attorney General to decide what punishment people face if they break self-isolation rules after entering the country.

It's now mandatory people fill in a form detailing where they'll be quarantining for two weeks due to Covid-19.

Earlier this month, it emerged more than a third of people didn't do it when arriving into Dublin Airport.

Simon Harris says there's been no decision made if people could face fines for breaking the rules:

newstalk1442972.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!