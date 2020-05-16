Saturday Favourites

Kildare Gardai Have Impounded Two Cars.

: 05/16/2020 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare Gardai have impounded two cars.

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting Covid 19 checkpoints in the south of the county when two cars were detected without insurance.

The cars have been seized and the drivers now face court appearances.

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

