In the UK, Esther McVey says she's backing Boris Johnson to be the next Conservative Party leader - after she was eliminated from the race to replace Theresa May.

Mr Johnson is widely seen as the frontrunner, after comfortably leading the first round of voting on Thursday.

Mrs McVey was one of three candidates knocked out of the contest.

Sky's Jon Craig has seen an article she's written for the Sunday Telegraph:

