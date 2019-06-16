11 Gardaí Currently Attached To Kildare's Drugs Unit.

Eleven Gardaí are currently attached to Kildare's Drugs Unit.

That's according to figures published by Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan, who responded to a request by Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy on the issue.

As of the 30th of April this year, eleven staff of An Garda Síochána are currently deployed to the county's drugs force- two of whom are Sergeants and nine of which are Garda members.

Minister Flanagan said the unit is aimed at tackling drugs and organised crime who "pose a significant threat to the welfare and well-being of our citizens and the communities they serve".

