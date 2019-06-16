Kildare's Community Enhancement Funding Down By Over Two-Thirds This Year.

Funding for Kildare's rural improvements have been reduced by over two-thirds compared to figures last year.

The Community Enhancement Programme (CEP), which came into operation in 2018, funds various rural projects for each local district, such as Men's Sheds.

The department of Rural and Community Development has allocated the county €148,013 through the CEP for 2019- the figure has dropped from €468,672 in 2018.

Beyond the county, there's been a significant drop in funding allocation through the scheme nationwide.

2018 saw €13 million allocated to Local Community Development Committees for rural projects- that figure went down to €4.5 million this year.