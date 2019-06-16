Listen: Irish Hospital Consultants Association Criticises Government Over Recruitment Crisis.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association says government inaction on the recruitment crisis is a disgrace.

They say Ireland now has the lowest number of consultants per population in Europe and that urgent action is needed to address the mounting issues facing doctors and patients.

It follows details of an un-published HSE report into consultant recruitment in today's Sunday Business Post, in which the health authority admits that it's "in crisis".

Consultant Pediatric Radiologist and spokesperson for the Association, Doctor Gabrielle Colleran, says the reports findings come as no surprise to those on the front line:

Stock Image.