One Funding Increase, Decrease For Two Kildare Equestrian Shows This Year.

: 06/16/2019 - 12:33
Author: Simon Doyle
Two Kildare equestrian shows have seen their government funding changed from last year.

That's according to Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, who released  funding figures for agricultural shows in 2018 and 2019.

The Marina Fay Minature Show, saw an increase from €3,500 in 2018 to €5,000 for their show in 2019.

However, the Newbridge College Show saw their funidng reduced from €3,500 last year to €3,000 this year.

Funding for agricultural shows was reduced on the whole nationwide this year, with funding being reduced from €812,000 to €600,000.

