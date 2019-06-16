30% Of HAP Scheme Property Inspections In Kildare Carried Out By KCC.

Only 30% of properties due an inspection under the Housing Assistance Payment Scheme in Kildare have been carried out by Kildare County Council.

That's according to Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy, who released figures on total number of properties and the rate of inspections in each local authority.

At present, there's 2,036 active HAP tenancies in Kildare- 1,455 of these are deemed to be in need of an inspection by local authorities.

However, KCC have only arranged and/or carried out 435 of these inspection to date.