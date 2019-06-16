Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

30% Of HAP Scheme Property Inspections In Kildare Carried Out By KCC.

: 06/16/2019 - 13:22
Author: Simon Doyle
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Only 30% of properties due an inspection under the Housing Assistance Payment Scheme in Kildare have been carried out by Kildare County Council. 

That's according to Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy, who released figures on total number of properties and the rate of inspections in each local authority.

At present, there's 2,036 active HAP tenancies in Kildare- 1,455 of these are deemed to be in need of an inspection by local authorities.

However, KCC have only arranged and/or carried out 435 of these inspection to date.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!