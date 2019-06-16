Classic Hits Sunday

€400,000 Allocated To Celbridge Bridge And Relief Road Project.

: 06/16/2019 - 13:33
Author: Simon Doyle
€400,000  was granted to the Celbridge Southern Relief Road and Second Liffey Crossing works in 2018.

Minister for Housing, Planning, and Local Government Eoghan Murphy confirmed the figure following a question submitted by Dublin Fingal TD Brendan Ryan on the issue.

The funding was granted for further works on the projects following Kildare County Council's successful application for funding through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Minister Murphy also said that advancement of the works was now solely a matter for KCC.

