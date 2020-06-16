K Drive

Cineworld Hopes To Re-Open All Cinemas By July.

: 06/16/2020 - 10:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cinema_movie_theatre_pixabay.jpg

Cineworld has announced plans to reopen all its cinemas by July.

The group says it hopes to open venues in the UK by July 10th, but dates in Ireland will be subject to clarification from government.

It says all cinemas will be subject to increased health and safety practices.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

