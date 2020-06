40 percent of people in Ireland listen to a podcast every week.

That's according to the Reuters Digital News Report, which found it jumped as high as 72 percent for 18 to 24 year olds.

TV is still the main source of news for Irish people, with 33 percent saying they rely on it to keep up to date.

13 percent say radio is their main outlet, but that rises to 37 percent for local news.

Stock image: Pixabay