A huge haul of PPE is being delivered to 10 sites in Kildare today by voluntary group, Heroes-Aid.

Nationally, thedelivery includes 250,000 face masks, 10,000 visors, 7,000 gowns and 9,000 high specification FFP2 face masks to hospitals, GP practices, nursing homes, and a number of NGOs.

In all, 200 locations will benefit from PPE deliveries today, which marks the largest by Heros-Aid, so far.

The project is supported by donations of €250,000 by members of the public.

Image courtesy Heros-Aid