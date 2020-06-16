K Drive

Listen: Process Of Selling The Programme For Govt. To Party Members Begins Today.

: 06/16/2020 - 12:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The process of selling the programme for government to members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens will begin in earnest today.

Late last night their parliamentary parties gave the go-ahead to the document ahead of member votes over the next week and a half.

There was very strong support for the deal in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, with some dissenting voices.

While four members of the Green parliamentary party abstained on the vote, including negotiator Neasa Hourigan and Catherine Martin's husband Francis Noel Duffy.

Naas man, Stephen O'Brien, is Political Editor at the Sunday Times.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

File image: Leinster House/RollingNews
 

