Bord Na Mona Suspends Peat Harvesting & Begins Work On Its Rehabilitation Scheme.

Newbridge headquartered Bord na Móna has suspended harvesting and commenced work on its Enhanced Peatland Rehabilitation Scheme.

In a statement issued today, says this provides "clarity for employees who have been concerned by the ongoing uncertainty around planning for peat harvesting".

The rehabilitation scheme, this summer, takes in 160,000 acres of its bogs, a footprint BnM describes as "

of international significance"

Last year the High Court ruled, in the absence of primary legislation providing an alternative mechanism for compliance with European environmental law, all peat extraction operations on bogs over 30 hectares require planning permission.

BnM has, since, applied to An Bord Pleanála, for leave to apply for substituted consent for itsremaining operational bogs.

The firm says this "application process is itself a cause of uncertainty that will have to overcome a range of legal and planning challenges. The intention now is to progress the application while also exploring alternatives to peat as we continue to reduce the amount of peat required from harvesting. Impacted employees will be reassigned from peat harvesting works into EPRS operations. "

EPRS, which will involve an ongoing programme of works, is the most extensive of its kind ever undertaken in Europe and "involves a wide array of engineering and ecology works designed to encourage and accelerate natural recolonisation and restoration processes. "

The peatlands, once rehabilitated will include peat forming bogs and a mosaic of wetlands, grasslands and native woodlands.

The plan also involves research and analysis of the greenhouse gas mitigation and sequestration that will accrue from the rehabilitation programme.