36 New Social Homes Have Been Completed In Naas.

: 06/16/2020 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
craddockstown1.jpg

36 new social homes have been completed in Craddockstown in Naas.

Kildare County Council says the homes were delivered under the Rebuilding Ireland: Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness.

This social housing project hasdelivered 36 of the total 74 units, with the remaining units to be completed shortly. 

The scheme comprises a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroomed A-Rated properties that have been allocated to families and individuals on the Council’s social housing list. 

The scheme will be managed by Choice Services, in conjunction with Oaklee Housing an approved housing body.

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.

